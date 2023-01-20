Sultanpur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A dancer has lodged a complaint against a dozen people for alleged gang-rape attempt on her after she performed at a birthday party in a village in this district, police said on Friday.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR against 12 people regarding the matter and started investigation.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Inaugurates 3-Day Millet Fair in Bengaluru, Says 'Need To End Uncertainity in Farmers Lives'.

According to the police, the incident took place in a village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) Anirudh Pratap Singh said the woman was part of the orchestra group that had come from Pratapgarh to perform at the birthday party in the village on Thursday.

Also Read | JD-U Leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi Stands Firm Over His 'Karbala' Remark (Watch Video).

Citing the complaint, the SHO said some people molested and attempted to gang rape her by switching off the generator in the night and taking advantage of the darkness.

He said based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Rahul Verma (22) and Sunny Verma (18) and 10 unidentified people. Singh said the case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SHO said action would be taken against the accused on the basis of evidence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)