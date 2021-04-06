Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Monday and discussed various issues of public importance, an official said.

Ali, the MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, also shared his views on the present development scenario of the Union territory. The Lt governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir was heading towards a new era of development and prosperity, the spokesperson said.

The Union territory is witnessing a "wave of positive change", Sinha said, adding that the administration took several reformative measures for socio-economic development.

In a tweet, Ali said: "Today morning met Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha ji at Raj Bhawan Srinagar and discussed the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)