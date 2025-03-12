Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], March 12 (ANI): Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Mayor Anjum Ara on Wednesday expressed regret for her statement on Holi, clarifying that her intention was to maintain peace in the city.

Earlier, Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Mayor Anjum Ara made a controversial statement on Tuesday after the peace committee meeting that due to Friday prayers, playing Holi should be banned between 12.30 pm and 2 pm (on Holi day). The mayor emphasized that the two-hour break would ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully without disrupting prayers at mosques. She also called for maintaining distance from places of worship during this time to avoid any disturbances.

Now, she has apologised and expressed regret over her statement after getting criticism and said, "I regret my earlier statement, and since morning, I have received various kinds of responses. Some people called me Bangladeshi, some called me a traitor. I would like to request the media to investigate thoroughly about me, and if any convincing evidence is found, I welcome any strict action that should be taken against me."

"People are free to think what they want, but my only intention was to ensure that Darbhanga remains peaceful. In this context, I made my statement, but if anyone's feelings were hurt, I apologise for that," Ara said.

Earlier, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary strongly condemned the Darbhanga Mayor's recent statement regarding Holi celebrations.

Chaudhary stated, "Such statement harms social health. Bihar runs with love and brotherhood. Taking along all people, people of all castes and religions, our leader's slogan is 'Pura Bihar Mera Parivar'. People make such kind of statements just to be in the media. I think such people should be removed from the party."

Meanwhile in Patna, RJD MLAs walked out of the Assembly session alleging that CM Nitish Kumar and the ruling alliance, NDA have disrespected women of Bihar, including the former CM Rabri Devi.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said, "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects the women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power... What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some of the BJP leaders are asking him to say such things." (ANI)

