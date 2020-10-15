Muzaffarnagar, Oct 15 (PTI) The management committee of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has decided to reduce its annual budget to Rs 30 crore from last year's Rs 36 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee also decided that the institution, which is closed from the last six months due to the pandemic, will be reopened for students in November this year, with complete adherence to the central government's guidelines.

Also Read | Brahampur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

According to the Mohtamim of the Islamic seminary, Muftiabul Qasim Naumani, new admissions, except for of the locals students, will not be allowed as of now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)