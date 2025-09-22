Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): Following the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara 2025 by Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and several objections raised by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Dasara is a festival for all the people of the state; it is not a festival for a single religion or caste.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "Banu Mushtaq, though a Muslim woman, is a Kannada poet and writer. She has brought honor to Kannada literature. According to tradition, Dasara is being celebrated for 11 days this year. The state has received good rainfall, and people are smiling. The Jamboo Savari will have special grandeur. The guarantee schemes are not implemented for political purposes. Can BJP or JD(S) benefit from these schemes? These schemes are meant for all people. Kannada poet Kuvempu said that one should rise above temples, churches, and mosques. Society should not be divided on the basis of religion or caste. Dasara is a festival for all the people of the state. It is not a festival for a single religion or caste."

He further endorsed the guarantee schemes of the state government and asked the opposition if the state had become bankrupt.

"Some warned that continuing the guarantee schemes would bankrupt the state. Has the state gone bankrupt? So far, we have spent Rs 1 lakh crore on our guarantee schemes, benefiting every poor person in Karnataka. Those who opposed these schemes in the past are now copying them. Karnataka's per capita income has increased. In terms of per capita income growth, Karnataka is number one in the country. The guarantee schemes have increased the income of all people. Banu Mushtaq spoke with full meaning. Even those who opposed her must feel pleased in their hearts," he said.

Earlier, Banu Mushtaq on Monday opened the Mysuru Dasara at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills.

"We are inaugurating the Dasara festival today with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. A close friend had once told me that she would take me to Chamundi Hills, but today, Mother Chamundeshwari herself has called me here. Even though some opposition was expressed, the Mother has summoned me. Standing here under her grace is one of the greatest honours of my life," Mushtaq said as she inaugurated the 10-day festival that will conclude on Vijayadashami (October 2).

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the Mysuru Dasara, Mushtaq, an International Booker Prize winner, said that the festival was a celebration of culture and the unity of Karnataka.

"This is a celebration of the culture and unity of our land, and every person born on this soil deserves to be part of it. This festival is meant to include everyone," she added.

The renowned Kannada writer emphasised the inclusive legacy of "Mysore" when Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar ruled over the region and said that the Maharaja "trusted and appointed" members of all communities. He was the 25th and last ruling Maharaja of Mysore.

"A close relative of mine, who is a Muslim, had served as a soldier here for the Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. The Maharaja trusted and appointed members of all communities, including Muslims, to his royal entourage. My religious beliefs have taught me human values, respect for all, and the importance of living in peace. This is a garden of peace for all communities. Let us respect one another. May the flowers of this land flourish in unity. Let hatred and intolerance vanish. May peace, tolerance, and justice shine upon all humanity. Let the lamp lit here illuminate the world," Mushtaq stated.

She further informed that Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the 24th Maharaja of Mysore, was a patron of social justice and never discriminated.

"I have lit hundreds of lamps, offered flowers, and received the Mangalarti. I have also written about my connection with Hinduism in my autobiography, which will be published. Despite challenges, I am grateful to the Chief Minister and district administration for inviting me and providing moral support," Mushtaq said.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed against the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the decision of the state government to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state-sponsored Dasara Mahotsav at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. (ANI)

