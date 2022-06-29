Ambala, Jun 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old undertrial lodged in the Ambala Central Jail hanged himself to death from a tree on the jail premises, just a day after he was sent to judicial custody for allegedly abducting a class 11 girl, police said on Wednesday.

Gurmeet Singh (21), a resident of Yamunanagar, was arrested recently on the charges of abducting the girl student from Panjokhra village and was sent to judicial custody on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Contestant Manu Punjabi Reveals He Received a Similar Death Threat to Sidhu Moose Wala's.

He hanged himself from a tree using his bedsheet Tuesday evening, the police said.

They said the jail authorities were informed about the incident by some inmates and they rushed him to the Ambala City civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Exam Results 2022: CBSE, CISCE Likely to Declare 10th and 12th Board Exam Results by July 15.

The body was handed over to his relatives after a postmortem this morning, the police said.

Ambala Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh said Gurmeet was found missing during the counting of the inmates Tuesday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)