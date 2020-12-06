Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Inviting Union Home Ministry to check the accounts of Ajmal Foundation, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, who runs the trust, on Sunday said that he would approach the court and challenge the FIR filed against his organisation a day ago.

Assam Police on Saturday lodged the FIR against the foundation on a complaint, alleging that it collected funds from abroad and utilised them in a suspicious manner.

Also Read | Eluru Mystery Disease: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Town Struck by Disease.

"We have decided to approach the court and challenge the FIR... The Assam chief minister should have behaved like a politician and not like an enemy. There should be a limit to political hostility. We invite the Home Ministry to check our accounts," Ajmal said.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta on Saturday said they received a complaint from one Satya Ranjan Bohra, on the basis of which a case was lodged at Dispur police station.

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh: 1 Dead, 290 Infected in Eluru.

Ajmal claimed that it is an international conspiracy to defame the AIUDF and his foundation.

"It is a false allegation. It's being done by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He began his tactics as soon as we joined hands with the Congress for BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) elections," said the Lok Sabh MP from Dhubri.

Assam Minister Sarma said the matter definitely needs to be investigated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)