New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice KM Joseph on Thursday pronounced two verdicts, a day ahead of his superannuation.

Justice Joseph, who is set to retire on Friday, was accorded a warm farewell by the Supreme Court and lawyers bodies on May 19, the last working day before the top court closed for the summer vacation.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah-Led Karnataka Government Announces To Amend Anti-Conversion Law, Take Up Revision of Textbooks.

On Thursday, Justice Joseph, along with Justice BV Nagarathna, pronounced two verdicts including one involving Coal India Limited in which the bench ruled that the Competition Act, 2002 also applies to the public sector company.

Justice Nagarathna, after the pronouncement of the verdict said, "It was an honour to share the bench with Justice Joseph. I wish him a happy and active retired life."

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Lays Foundation Stone for 2,000-Bed Hospital in Hyderabad, Says Efforts On to Strengthen Healthcare Facilities.

Justice V Ramasubramanian, who is set to retire on June 29, also pronounced three verdicts together with Justice Pankaj Mithal.

Justice Ramasubramanian, was also given farewell by the Supreme Court and the bar bodies on May 19.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had paid glowing tributes to retiring Supreme Court judges Justices Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and V Ramasubramanian, recalling their contributions to the service of the nation.

Justice Rastogi is set to retire on June 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)