New Delhi [India] August 27 (ANI): The office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has returned 47 files back to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) as they were signed by official staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The files returned by the LG Secretariat included those related to the education department, the waqf board among others.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to "duly sign" the proposals that are forwarded from the latter's office for approval or opinion.

The LG in his letter mentioned that Kejriwal's office has been sending proposals signed by officials with comments that they have been "seen and approved" by the Chief Minister.

"Proposals have been submitted by your office for my approval/opinion with remarks CM has seen & approved the proposal, without specifying grounds of urgency warranting such a communication...It may be ensured that proposals should be duly signed by you," the LG said in the letter.

"In view of the above, the current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of your officials needs to be discouraged /avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not," the letter read. Saxena further said that for efficient and effective governance, it may be ensured that any proposals sent by the CMO office should be duly signed by Kejriwal.

"In the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval, as the case may be, should be duly signed by your good self. I would also like to suggest that your office may consider introducing the e-office system at the earliest so as to enable seamless movement of files," he had said. (ANI)

