Kendrapara, Jul 27 (PTI) Just three days before his retirement, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

DEO Sanjib Singh was demanding bribe from a government employee for cancelling a transfer order and modifying it to another place, the directorate said in a release.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid and Singh was caught red-handed at his house in Kendrapara. Searches have been launched at his residences in Cuttack, Balasore and Bolangir, it said.

Singh was arrested and a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

