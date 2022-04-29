New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Immunologist Rajesh Gokhale, the secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, was assigned additional charge of Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday.

The incumbent CSIR DG, Shekhar Mande, a structural biologist and former Director of the National Centre for Cell Sciences, will superannuate on Saturday, after a stint of over three years.

Also Read | Delhi | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Arrives at Delhi Airport. – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, CSIR-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific & Industrial Research to Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology,” a government order said.

Gokhale will continue to hold the additional charge till the appointment of a regular DG or until further orders, it said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

Gokhale also served as Director of CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and was briefly director-incharge of National Institute of Immunology, before joining the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research, Pune as Professor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)