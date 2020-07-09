By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Witnessing the incidence of black marketing and overcharging of the remdesivir injection above MRP, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed all three pharma giants--Cipla, Hetero, and Mylan to upload the details of anti-viral Remedsivir drug's supply on the firm's website respectively.

Considering the emergency and unmet medical need for COVID -19 diseases, Central Drugs Standard Controller Organisation (CDSCO) -- the office of DCGI had granted permission to manufacture and market remedisvir injection able formulation for restricted emergency use in the country for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection subject to various conditions and restrictions.

In a press briefing Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty at the Union Health Ministry said: "The DCGI has written two letters to the companies which are manufacturing these drugs and he made two specific suggestions. First, these companies have to put in place the 24/7 helpline where patients or their caregivers can contact these companies in case the drug is not available in the market or the drug is being overcharged. Second suggestion is that these companies have to put the details of the distribution network of their supply line on their website proactively, so that the confusion and anxiety subsides."

Dr VG Somani, DCGI, wrote a letter to all three domestic pharma giants and he stated: "You are advised to start a 24x7 helpline for patients and their families to contact the company in case the medicine is not available or higher prices being charged. Further, the details of the helpline can be widely advertised through your channels of communication."

"In this connection, this office has received the representation raising concern regarding black marketing and overcharging of the drug remdesivir injection able formulation in the country," stated the letter in possession with ANI.

"You are therefore requested to upload the information on your website regarding the distributors and supply chain details along with quantities where remdesivir has been made available, so as to prevent black marketing and overcharging of the drug," read the letter adding that action taken in this matter may please be initiated to this office at the earliest.

The Union Health Ministry in its Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 has allowed the use of remdesivir for restricted emergency use purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the COVID19 disease under "investigational therapies".

According to the Bhushan, drugs regulator has also directed all drug controllers in the States and Union Territories to keep strict vigil to prevent the black marketing and sale of the anti-drug remdesivir injection above MRP. (ANI)

