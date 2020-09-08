New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) organised an orientation-cum-training session for members of Vidhan Sabha Monitoring Committees, which are responsible for ensuring implementation and monitoring of government programmes.

The training session was held in collaboration with NGO Indus Action and was attended by members of eight Vidhan Sabhas. It consisted of awareness generation on both Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in Delhi along with discussion of roles and responsibilities of the members of the Committees, a statement said.

DCPCR has constituted Vidhan Sabha Monitoring Committees in all the 70 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Delhi with each committee comprising three members.

These committees shall primarily support Anganwadi workers in identifying beneficiaries for ICDS and PMMVY, monitoring distribution of ICDS nutrition supplements and immunisation of children and providing assistance in closing the digital literacy divide to ensure efficient functioning.

More children and women are becoming malnourished due to deteriorating quality of their diets and interruption of nutrition and immunisation services due to the shocks created by the pandemic, said DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu.

Nutrition and immunisation are the most important shield from premature deaths, and impaired cognitive development, he added.

Ranjana Prasad, who heads Health and Nutrition Division at DCPCR, emphasised on the need for community participation and stronger outreach for ensuring all the children who missed their vaccine cycles get immunised.

Highlighting the Rs 5,000 cash incentive under PMMVY scheme, she said this may serve dual purpose -- bridge the immediate income gap for good pregnancy and infant care, as well as ensure institutional delivery, antenatal check up and immunisation.

