New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken action against a private city hospital for allegedly discriminating against patients from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said that Madhukar Rainbow Hospital in Malviya Nagar, was accused of segregating and profiling EWS patients, forcing them to sit in inhumane conditions in the basement of the hospital.

A surprise inspection was conducted by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) at the hospital. As a result, the hospital has been directed to take corrective measures and ensure equal treatment for all patients.

This came after DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Director General of Health Services, GNCT Delhi, and sought an action taken report on the matter.

“The Delhi Commission for Women has ensured action against a private city hospital for ill treating and discriminating against patients from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patients. The Commission received a complaint from a former member of the Commission Ms Juhi Khan regarding the misconduct by the hospital. She informed that a private hospital - Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Malviya Nagar was discriminating against EWS category patients. She stated that the hospital was segregating and profiling these patients and they were being made to sit in a separate area in the basement of the hospital (in the car parking) where there is no proper seating facility and air conditioner. Allegedly, the women and child patients were forced to sit in inhuman conditions. It was also alleged that EWS patients are being attended by different doctors instead of the regular ones,” the DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in an official statement.

“DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to Director General of Health Services, GNCT Delhi and sought an action taken report in the matter. After the notice of the Commission, a team of DGHS conducted a surprise inspection in the hospital and observed several issues therein. They observed that the EWS display board was missing on the entry and exit gate of the hospital and the board displaying the names of members of the Monitoring Committee was also missing on the reception area. They also observed that the doctor’s room for treatment of EWS patient was very small with hardly any space for clinical examination. Further, the waiting area and OPD counter for EWS patient was situated in the basement without any basic amenities or proper directions/signs/indicators to reach there. Also, EWS OPD register were lacking patients’ complete details like contact numbers etc.,” it further stated.

The statement further said, "Acting on the issues observed in the hospital, DGHS has directed them to take corrective action. DGHS has asked the hospital to place EWS board at the entry and exit gate and board containing the names of Monitoring Committee at the reception area. Also, the hospital has been directed to do away the practice of separating the area of EWS and paid category patients and they have been directed to keep the waiting area same for both the categories. They have also been asked to ensure that the facilities for treating the EWS patients should be at par with the paid category patients."

“We received a complaint of discrimination with EWS category patients in a private hospital. After our notice, DGHS has enquired in the matter and issued directions to the hospital. Incase the hospital fails to adhere to the directives of DGHS, strict action shall be taken against them. There should be no discrimination between EWS and paid category patients in private hospitals in the Capital. I urge the Health Department and private hospitals to ensure proper facilities and treatment for all patients from the EWS category. I also urge to the citizens of Delhi to bring the matter to our attention in case any EWS patient is maltreated in hospitals in the Capital,” it added. (ANI)

