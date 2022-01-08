New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is feeling "terribly ill".

"Tested positive for COVID. Feeling terribly ill with high fever. Have isolated myself. Request people who came in contact with me to get their RTPCR done," she said in a tweet.

Also Read | Gujarat: 4 Cops Suspended for Assaulting 23-Year-Old Youth in Umra.

The 37-year-old asked people to stay cautious.

"Despite so much work on ground, was able to evade COVID till now! Omicron is damn infectious. Everyone pl take precaution! (sic)" she added.

Also Read | V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)