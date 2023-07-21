New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal plans to visit Manipur for assessing the situation after incidents of sexual violence against women and girls emerged.

In this regard, she also wrote a letter to DGP Manipur and said that she shall be reaching Imphal by July 23 and requested support from DGP’s office.

“I am deeply distressed after watching the recent viral video which revealed how two women were paraded naked, groped, molested and gang raped by a mob of men. I have been informed that the horrific crime occurred in the state over 2.5 months back but not even a single arrest was made by the Manipur Police until the video went viral on social media, read the letter”

“As a woman and as a citizen of this country, I feel deeply aggrieved by these gross human rights violations and the apparent failure of the State in protecting its women and girls. In light of the same, I have decided to visit the state of Manipur and interact with the survivors of sexual violence therein and give a fact finding report to the Government. In this regard, I wish to inform you that I shall be reaching Imphal 23 July 2023. I request the following support to be extended by your office: read the letter further,” read the letter further.

On Thursday, Maliwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur and protect the dignity and safety of all its citizens while seeking his intervention in seeking justice for the victims of the violence. (ANI)

