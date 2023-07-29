New Delhi, July 29: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote BJP national president, JP Nadda, urging him to visit party MLA Vungzangin Valte, who was attacked during the recent ethnic violence in the state. She also requested the BJP national chief to extend financial assistance to the MLA from the party's coffers and foot the expenses of his ongoing medical treatment.

“Vungzangin Valte, a sitting MLA from Manipur from the Bhartiya Janta Party, was subjected to a brutal attack during the recent ethnic violence in the state. On May 4, when mob violence began in Imphal, people from all over started taking refuge at his house to save themselves. Deeply concerned about the ongoing clashes and in a hope to seek relief for the people of his constituency, Valte went to the Chief Minister’s house and met him,” read the letter by the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Manipur Violence: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Meets Families of Two Women Who Were Paraded Naked and Molested by Mob (See Pics and Videos).

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Meets BJP MLA Vungzangin Valte

मणिपुर के 𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗠𝗟𝗔 𝗩𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘇𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲 जी से दिल्ली में मिली। इन्हें भीड़ ने बहुत मारा और करंट लगाया जिससे इन्हें Paralysis हो गया। दिल्ली में लाखों रुपये खर्च इलाज चल रहा है। इतने दर्द में भी वो मणिपुर की भलाई के बारे में सोच रहे है। पर इनसे BJP का कोई सीनियर नेता… pic.twitter.com/8yr2SZ7rgr — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 29, 2023

“On the way back, the mob surrounded his car and pulled him out. He was tortured and electrocuted, while his driver was brutally beaten. The driver later succumbed to his injuries. Valte was brought to Delhi, remained on a ventilator for several weeks, and is still recovering. Recently, he has been discharged from the hospital and is staying in a rented accommodation in the Capital. This act of violence has left a profound impact on the MLA's life, leaving him bedridden and paralysed on one side. During his treatment, his family has incurred substantial expenses, amounting to over Rs 1 crore and still increasing due to the prolonged nature of his recovery," Maliwal added.

On July 28, the DCW chief, along with the panel's members — Kiran Negi and Vandana Singh — visited Vungzangin Valte in Delhi where he is convalescing presently. Maliwal stated further in her letter, "The MLA and his family are in a very miserable condition. The family informed us that despite the MLA being in a critical condition for around three months after the violent attack, no senior leader from the BJP has visited him till date, and no financial support has been provided to the family in their worst hour of need." Manipur Viral Video: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Claims State Government Denied Her Permission To Visit (Watch Video).

“It is very unfortunate that Valte and his family are in such miserable circumstances. Despite the excruciating pain that Valte endures today, he continues to dream of going back to Manipur and serving the people of his constituency. Even on the day the ferocious mob attacked, he had gone to meet the Chief Minister only to seek his support for his people. While he could have easily sought refuge within the shelter of his home, he chose instead to confront the perilous storm head-on, his thoughts steadfastly fixed on the well-being of his constituents. I urge BJP President J P Nadda ji to visit the MLA and provide all possible support to his family," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)