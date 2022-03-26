New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a Notice to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and city Police over 'serious' lapses found in a night shelter housing mentally challenged women being run by an NGO in the Subzi Mandi area.

The commission's Chairperson Swati Maliwal and members visited the shelter home 'Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan' and observed several serious issues therein.

The commission found that the shelter housed nine mentally challenged women and girls. It was seen that no restoration efforts were being undertaken by the shelter for the women, some of whom had been living in the shelter since 2014.

It was found that proper case files were not maintained and there were no file notings or official records in any of the files. It was also seen that no steps were taken to initiate police action in the cases of the residents.

The Commission has sought information regarding the action taken report on the issues observed by the Commission and a copy of the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the said NGO for the operations of the night shelter.

The DCW has asked for the response of the notice served on March 28. (ANI)

