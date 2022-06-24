New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The DCW has issued summons to the Delhi Police seeking details of arrest of the accused in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a Delhi Metro station.

A Delhi Police officer, however, said investigation is underway but the accused has not been arrested yet.

The Delhi Commission for Women had taken suo- moto cognizance of the matter when the woman put up a social media post narrating her ordeal, alleging that a man tried to sexually harass her at the Jor Bagh metro station.

The woman said on June 2, she was travelling in a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line when a stranger approached her and sought her help for locating an address.

After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. Again, the accused approached her and asked about the address further. This time when she tried to help him, the accused flashed his private part, she had alleged.

The Commission had issued a notice to Delhi Police on June 3 seeking an action taken report in the matter.

The police informed the panel that an FIR had been registered in the matter. However, the status of the arrest of the accused is yet to be provided to the Commission, the DCW said, adding that they have issued summons to DCP, Metro, seeking details of arrest of accused.

The DCW had also asked Delhi Police to provide details of the action taken against a police personnel for allegedly not helping the woman.

The Delhi Police informed the Commission that the security personnel deployed in Delhi Metro belong to the CISF. The DCW has issued notice to CISF seeking details of alleged action by the security personnel.

The Commission has also asked the CISF to provide details of procedure followed by the force in case of incident of sexual harassment with women and children travelling in Delhi Metro.

