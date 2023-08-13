New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) presented its annual report of calls received at the 181 Women Helpline for the period from July 2022 to June 2023.

"On maintaining last year's data, we've found that around 6,30,000 calls were received on the 181 helplines of DCW. Along with it, we've received 92,000 cases. We've also observed that around 11,000 cases are from outside of Delhi. So, people come from outside come Delhi jurisdiction and then call on 181 so that they can reach us since they trust DCW," said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

The report, unveiled by DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal in a press conference, highlighted the significant efforts and achievements of the helpline in addressing women's concerns and providing support.

Upon analyzing data from the previous year, DCW has reported a total of approximately 6,30,000 calls received on the 181 helpline. This figure alone underscores the urgent need for continued support and resources to maintain the functioning of this critical service.

Moreover, the commission has documented a substantial 92,000 cases arising from these calls, further highlighting the vital role the helpline plays in addressing a wide range of women's welfare matters.

Over the past seven years, the 181 Women Helpline has received an approximate total of 40 lakh calls, demonstrating its crucial role in assisting women in distress and promoting their safety and well-being.

She commended the dedicated efforts of the helpline's team and called for continued support to strengthen and expand the services provided by the 181 Women Helpline. (ANI)

