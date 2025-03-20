New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday summoned an original file of the proposal for the restoration of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)'s Financial and Administrative Autonomy. This file has been summoned from the Department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi Government.

The court is recording evidence in a case related to alleged irregularities in recruitment in DCW during Swati Maliwal's tenure. AAP MP Swati Maliwal and others are accused in this case.

Special judge Jitendra Singh summoned the original file for the next hearing on April 8, 2025, at the request of the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP).

The court passed the direction while recording the examination chief of Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Department of Trade and Tax, Delhi.

"At the request of Ld. Addl. PP for the State further examination in chief is deferred for summoning the original file from the Department of Women and Child Development, GNCT of Delhi, which is necessary for the examination of the present witness," the Special judge said in the order.

During evidence, he deposed that he had joined the investigation of the present case in the year 2016. At that time, he was working as Deputy Secretary, Finance since 2014.

He deposed that a proposal regarding restoring the financial and administrative autonomy of the Delhi Commission for Women, from the officials of the Delhi Commission for Women was received. The said proposal was examined in detail and the finance department gave the reply to the said proposal in points form.

At this stage, APP showed the witness the photocopies of the proposal and reply/notings of the Finance Department, GNCT Delhi from the judicial file. These photocopies were attested by Asha Gandhi, the then Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, GNCT Delhi.

APP Manish Rawat recorded the statement of a witness. Advocate Sanjay Gupta, counsel for Swati Maliwal was also present.

On February 24, the court had directed to verify the medical documents of Barkha Singh.She is the complainant in a case.

This case is against Swati Maliwal, Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malik. The court is recording the prosecution evidence.

The Delhi High Court on September 20, 2024, dismissed two appeals against the charge framed against Swati Maliwal and others.

Before Swati Maliwal, Barkha Singh was the chairperson of DCW during the Congress Government. (ANI)

