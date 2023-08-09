New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl who was forced into domestic servitude.

The rescue operation, conducted in collaboration with local authorities, has shed light on the ordeal faced by the young girl in the Greater Kailash-1 area.

The DCW's intervention came on the heels of a complaint lodged by the organization 'Silver seven,' which highlighted the situation of the young girl.

The complaint outlined that she was subjected to mental and physical abuse while being held against her wishes in a household.

The swift response from the DCW, along with their partners from the Delhi Police, ensured the immediate rescue of the girl from the premises.

Upon her rescue, the girl displayed evident signs of trauma and fear. She disclosed her story, sharing that she hailed from the Giridih District of Jharkhand and had migrated to Delhi in 2021.

Orphaned at a young age, the girl had fled her home due to maltreatment by her brother and sister-in-law. She was promised employment by a neighbour and subsequently found herself entrapped in the cycle of domestic servitude.

The girl's testimony unveiled a narrative of exploitation and abuse. Placed in a household as a domestic worker, she was subjected to relentless physical and verbal abuse by the homeowner and his wife.

She was informed that she had been "bought" for a substantial sum and was effectively detained against her will. The young girl was denied even basic rights, receiving a meagre monthly stipend that was not handed over to her directly.

During the rescue operation, another domestic worker was discovered within the same household. While she expressed her desire to leave, she refrained from filing a complaint against the owners.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal conveyed her outrage at the ordeal faced by the young girl, emphasizing the need for swift and stringent action against those responsible.

"It's shameful that the house owners living in a posh bungalow in GK 1 have committed such atrocities on the girl. They need to be urgently arrested and the strongest action needs to be taken against them," stated Maliwal.

The rescued girl is currently under the care of a shelter home, while her case will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)