New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly being married off by her family, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The commission's 181 helpline received an anonymous complaint informing that the family of the minor was planning her marriage on October 10.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results Show Recovery Vis-a-Vis Last Quarter, Company to Buyback Rs 16,000 Crore Shares.

The complainant informed that the girl's 'haldi' ceremony was scheduled for October 5, following which a DCW team visited the given address along with Delhi Police personnel and found that the house was properly decorated and several marriage rituals were going on, the DCW said.

When the team enquired about the girl, the family refused to share any information. They said that the girl was a major, but failed to produce any documents proving so, it said.

Also Read | MM Mani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Kerala Power Minister Admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Police searched the premises and found that the girl was kept locked up in a room.

The girl, along with the family members, was taken to Jamia Nagar police station. She was then taken to the hospital for medical examination and was later shifted to a shelter home after her statements were recorded, the DCW said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said they have assisted the DCW in the rescue.

Police have registered an FIR against the girl's family members and some of them have also been arrested. The girl is being produced before the child welfare committee, the DCW said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)