New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to district magistrates of each district of the national capital, seeking information on the penalty imposed on acid sale.

The commission has sought details of inspections conducted, number of penalties imposed and total amount of penalty collected by the SDMs since 2017. It has also sought details of the penalty amount currently available with the district administrations.

"Further, the commission has sought a copy of relevant rules/guidelines regarding depositing and usage of penalty amount. Also, the district administrations have been asked to provide details of expenditure that have been done since January 2017 out of the amount collected as penalty. The commission has also asked the details of any pending proposals of the district administration for usage of the penalty amount," said a statement by DCW.

Unregulated acid sale is a major cause for continued acid attack against women and girls, it said.

