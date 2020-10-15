New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about an alleged harassment and assault on a Kashmiri woman, residing in the national capital, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought detailed information from police by October 19 regarding the actions taken into the matter.

"It has been reported that a Kashmiri girl shared her ordeal on social media. She alleged that her landlady entered her flat and took away her money and furniture and framed her in a false case," the DCW stated in a letter to the DCP of South-east Delhi.

In the letter, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought information from the police regarding the FIR registered in the mater, arrest of the accused, whether or not, the mention of police personnel present at the spot, and steps taken by Delhi Police to ensure safety and security of the woman and her friends.

Narrating her ordeal to ANI, the Kashmiri woman, Noor Bhat, said the incident happened when she was not at home on Wednesday. "I was at my cousin's place in Kalkaji. My landlady first informed me that there was a robbery at my home. But another cousin of mine, who lives with me, told me that she had trespassed into our home to take out our furniture."

"When I went back home, I found that our belongings, money, clothes and documents, including my passport, were not there. I took a video of the scene," she added.

Bhat further alleged that then the landlady came to her flat with a police constable and started hurling abuses at her, besides calling them "terrorists".

"She started calling me and my cousin terrorists and "mulle" in front of the policeman. The constable did not interfere to my surprise. These comments really hurt me. The she pushed me against a wall and bruised me. She threatened to kill us, saying that no authority will do anything to her," she said.

"I think this happens at a subtle level with all Kashmiris as the landlords don't want to give us a place. What happened to us was extreme. People should understand that Kashmiris are Indians and humans," she added.

Bhat's cousin Shayan Nazir, who lives with her, said they do not know the reason why this happened. "We have been living in Delhi for the past four-and-a-half years and have no clue as this is the first time we came across this situation."

"Terming Kashmiris terrorists is unacceptable. This is a personal vendetta against us. Why did she give us a place at the first go when she did not want us here," he asked. (ANI)

