New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The DDA has carried out a demolition drive to remove encroachments at the Yamuna flood plains in the Dhobi Ghat area, officials said on Friday.

Approximately 2.5 acres of land got cleared after removal of encroachments due to jhuggis, they said.

This land pertains to Yamuna flood plains and is owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The land is well-demarcated with bollards and boundary walls as well, it said in a statement.

The encroachers had made the jhuggis on government land in the last few months in spite of instructions displayed at the site that the land belongs to the DDA, it said.

These encroachers were informed continuously to clear the site but nothing happened, officials said.

The matter was brought to the notice of Vice Chairman, DDA, Anurag Jain and it was discussed in details in the last Special Task Force (STF) meeting. With the help of Delhi Police teams, headed by Joint Commissioner Devesh Srivastava, the encroachment was removed, it said.

This is in pursuant to guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and commitment of DDA that Yamuna flood plains should be cleared of encroachment, the DDA said.

Meanwhile, the 53rd meeting of the STF was held on Friday, wherein officers from all local bodies and other related agencies were present. The progress of the complaints received up to September 15 was reviewed.

In total 59,484 complaints have been received by the STF till September 15 and action on 53,721 complaints has been initiated.

The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018, with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction.

