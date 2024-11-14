New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday launched Phase II of its 2024 Sasta Ghar housing scheme offering over 2,600 affordable flats across various locations, including Narela, Rohini, Manglapuri (Dwarka), Siraspur and Loknayakpuram, a statement said.

The scheme has seen a tremendous response, with more than 600 flats sold in just a few hours on the first day, it said.

In Manglapuri (Dwarka) alone, all 191 EWS flats were sold out in the first few hours. The flats in Rohini are also getting sold out rapidly, while more than 200 EWS flats have already been sold in Narela, it stated.

This initiative is a strong step by the DDA to address the rising demand for affordable housing in Delhi, the statement added.

