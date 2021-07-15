New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The planning body of the DDA on Thursday approved plans for multi-modal integration (MMI) projects for three Delhi Metro stations, officials said.

MMI seeks to integrate different modes of transportation in an urban hub.

The decision was taken during the 63rd Governing Body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre or UTTIPEC, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

After detailed deliberations, the Delhi Development Authority's planning body also approved plans for certain areas, which aim at improving walking infrastructure customised to specific needs of the respective areas, officials said.

Walk plans of INA Market and metro station; ITO junction; Hauz Khas-IIT Delhi; Delhi University (North Campus and South Campus); Kamla Nagar and Lajpat Nagar, areas were approved, they said.

In another decision, plans for the MMI projects for Nawada Metro Station, Uttam Nagar West Metro Station and Janakpuri East Metro also got the go-ahead.

Status of implementation of other projects earlier approved by the Governing Council were also reviewed, official said.

Officials of various agencies and departments were advised to ensure time-bound completion of projects according to laid down timelines by way of regular monitoring, they said.

The meeting was also attended by DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain and other senior officials of various departments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)