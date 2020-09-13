New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday.

The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) at Asita East side, and several "illegally built" hutments and dairies were removed, they said.

About 60 such small hutments and 10 dairies were demolished as part of the drive, an official source said.

"After the completion of the anti-encroachment drive on September 10, about 5,000 sq m of land has been retrieved. It was done following the order of the NGT," he said.

