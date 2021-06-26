New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A series of thematic webinars have been lined for July by DDA to seek people's opinion on the Master Plan 2041 draft, officials said on Saturday.

This will facilitate citizens to understand the draft plan better and give more constructive suggestions, a senior official said.

Greener environment with protection norms, vibrant economy, enhanced mobility, promoting cleaner fuels and rejuvenation of heritage fabric of the city are among the key areas encompassed in this vision document prepared by the Delhi Development Authority.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 was made available early June on the website of the Delhi Development Authority and public suggestions and objections have been invited.

The webinars are open to all citizens and stakeholders with their links available on the DDA website, the official said, adding the sessions are divided into various thematic segments as per the chapters in the draft MPD 2041.

On July 1, six chapters will be covered – introduction and vision (chapter 1); environment (2,3); economy (4); and culture, heritage and public spaces (5, 6), the official said.

On July 6, shelter and social infrastructure (7, 8), transport and mobility (chapters 9 to 12) will be covered. Two more webinars will be held on July 13 and July 20, one on each day.

Suggestions and objections can also be submitted by July 23, the DDA said.

The MPD 2041 is a “strategic” and “enabling” framework to guide future growth of the city, “built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans," according to the draft.

Its preparation started in 2017, and remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The first MPD was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the master plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)