New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to unveil a 450-acre riverside park -- 'Yamuna Vatiika' -- along the banks of the Yamuna river that will offer a lush green ambience to the citizens, an official statement said on Friday.

Delhi is set to witness another transformative step towards green initiatives under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the statement said.

Being developed by the DDA, the expansive green space spread across 450 acres of flower fields, flowering trees and gardens will soon become the largest of its kind in the city, it said.

The flower fields at Yamuna Vatiika will feature a triple-layered floral design, setting a new benchmark in urban landscaping. The initiative aims to become the city's first dedicated 'field of flowers', adding to the ecological and aesthetic appeal of Delhi, the statement claimed.

The project is part of DDA's larger restoration efforts spanning 450 acres of restored Yamuna floodplains, the statement said.

Around 8,000 indigenous saplings, including gulmohar, amaltaas, chinar and exotic species such as cherry blossom, along with 10,000 bamboos have already been planted, contributing to the floodplains' ecological rejuvenation, the statement said.

These trees will not only enhance the city's green cover, but also offer a visual treat to the visitors at Yamuna Vatiika, it added.

The park will also feature four large water bodies, strategically integrated into its design to support water conservation as also holding water during flooding, it said.

