Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday reached Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district and will talk to the family members of the four children, who died allegedly after a mound of soil caved in during drainage expansion near the India-Bangladesh border.

Bose took a train to Kishanganj on Monday night. He then travelled by road to Chopra, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.

"The Bengal Governor reached Chopra. He will speak to the families and parents of the deceased children there," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

On February 12, four children, aged between five and 12, were buried alive when a mound of soil caved in and fell on them when an excavator was digging a trench at Chetanagach village of Chopra block. The construction work was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The mishap took a political turn when Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the "BSF responsible" alleging negligence leading to the deaths of the four minors.

A team of TMC leaders had met Bose at the Raj Bhavan and demanded an investigation into the mishap and also urged the Governor to visit Chopra.

