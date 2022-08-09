Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) A WhatsApp message threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was received on the state police's text helpline following which a case was registered against a man, official here said Tuesday.

Police said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline.

He threatened to bomb the chief minister, the police said.

An FIR was filed Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station here by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.

