Banihal/Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) The death toll in the accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has gone up to six, with two more people succumbing to their injuries in the hospital, officials said on Monday.

Naseema Begum, 42, and Naza Begum, 45, had sustained serious injuries and they died in hospitals in Srinagar, the officials said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency: LBank Exchange To List Cryptostone (CPS) Today, Check Details Here.

Two other injured women are under treatment at GMC Hospital in Anantnag, they added.

Four people were killed and four injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday.

Also Read | Condoms Get Youth in West Bengal’s Durgapur High! Locals Perplexed as Students Use Flavoured Sheath to Get Intoxicated.

The SUV fell into the 1,000-feet-deep gorge on a link road in Higni - Badarkoot belt in Ramsoo, killing two people - Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed - on the spot.

Zahida Begum and Mustaq Ahmed, who sustained injuries, died in hospital.

Chairperson of Ramban District Development Council Ramban Shamshad Shan expressed grief over the loss of lives.

She appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to provide ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and direct the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

She also said an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been released from Red Cross.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)