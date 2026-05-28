India News | Debate Intensifies in Meghalaya After Assam Passes UCC Bill; CM Says Protection of Tribal Rights is Top Priority

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 28 (ANI): Following the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Assembly, political and social discussions around the issue have intensified in neighbouring Meghalaya.

Responding to media queries, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that it is important to fully understand the structure and provisions of any law before forming a final opinion on it.

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Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that when the idea of the UCC was first discussed, only the term "Uniform Civil Code" was being debated, without clarity on what the actual law would contain. According to him, this naturally led to different interpretations and concerns among people.

The Chief Minister said that for a tribal-majority state like Meghalaya, the biggest concern was whether the implementation of the UCC would affect traditional tribal laws and the state's matrilineal system.

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He stated that his earlier stand was against the implementation of UCC in Meghalaya because the customs, traditions, and social systems of tribal communities are different from those in many other parts of the country.

However, Sangma said that after examining the UCC laws introduced in states like Uttarakhand and Assam, it appeared that tribal laws had been exempted from the scope of the legislation.

According to the Chief Minister, this has provided some reassurance to the Meghalaya government, as the provisions on paper seem to safeguard tribal rights and traditional systems.

At the same time, he clarified that the Meghalaya government would continue to carefully study the complete details of the law before making any final comment or decision.

Sangma emphasised that the state government wants to ensure that no national legislation affects Meghalaya's tribal identity, customary laws, or its matrilineal social structure.

He added that the government is currently examining the various provisions of the UCC from both political and legal perspectives, while the protection of tribal interests will remain the top priority.

The UCC Bill was introduced on May 25 in the state assembly, proposing a ban on polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships compulsory. State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora introduced the Uniform Civil Code Assam Bill 2026 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP had promised to bring in the UCC in Assam in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The state Cabinet had approved the Bill in its first meeting held on the 13th of this month.

Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat, which cleared the legislation with a majority voice vote after a marathon debate lasting over seven hours in March 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)