Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with each other during a rally in support of the statewide bandh called by BJP over the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in North Bengal on Tuesday.

Several vehicles and shops were vandalised during the clash.

"We wanted to open our shops at Nagurhat Bazar, but BJP supporters came and suddenly started vandalising them," said Anamul Hussein, a Trinamool Congress leader.

On the other hand, Maloti Rava, BJP's Coochbehar district president said, "TMC's allegations are baseless. BJP supporters were participating in a peaceful rally in support of the bandh, but they (TMC) attacked our supporters."

On Monday, the West Bengal BJP leadership had called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over the death of Debendra Nath Roy.

The Hemtabad MLA Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district earlier in the day. Following this, members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata. (ANI)

