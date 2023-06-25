Nagpur, Jun 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lakdaganj area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

He ended his life on Saturday, with kin informing that he was addicted to drugs and was debt-ridden due to this habit, the official added.

"He has left behind a suicide note in which he has named a man for pressuring him to repay debts. This man also allegedly got him addicted to drugs. The matter is being probed," Lakdaganj police station sub inspector Vivek Zingare said.

Incidentally, June 26 is the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

