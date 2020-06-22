Lalitpur (UP) June 22 (PTI) A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Jakhora town here, police said on Monday.

Kure Ahirwar, 40, consumed the poisonous substance on Sunday afternoon and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

The family members of Ahirwar said that he was facing financial problems and had also taken a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh last year for the marriage of his daughter.

Dayaram, the brother-in-law of the deceased, said Ahirwar's poor financial condition could be the reason behind his extreme step.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, police added.

