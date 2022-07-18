New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Human rights group Amnesty India has demanded immediate and unconditional release of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, saying debunking fake news is not a crime.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts of Uttar Pradesh on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and putting out inflammatory posts

The Supreme Court Monday directed that no precipitative steps be taken against Zubair in connection with five FIRs in Uttar Pradesh.

Amnesty India said Zubair's continuing detention is an alarming reminder that "you are not allowed to speak the truth in India".

"Debunking fake news is not a crime. @zoo_bear must be immediately and unconditionally released. #FreeZubair #ProtectDissent," it said in a tweet.

