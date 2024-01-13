New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): There have been some media reports speculating that the Union Government will launch a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in the second quarter of the year 2024 to target girls in the 9-14 years age group. Such reports are not true, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on Saturday.

The Union Health Ministry is yet to take a decision on the rollout of HPV vaccination in the country.

It is closely monitoring the incidences of cervical cancer cases in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments regarding this, the statement added. (ANI)

