By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that any decision on the mixing and matching of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be taken based on science.

Addressing a press conference today on the COVID-19 situation in the country, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said, "Research on mixing and matching of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines is underway. Further decision will be taken based on the research."

"Some studies are ongoing. Those are being constantly reviewed in the NTAGI system and even otherwise, in the 'science system', because those studies are specific to the vaccination programme of our nation," he said.

The health ministry highlighted that a decision on this issue will be based on the results of studies.

A decision would be guided by the new information, new science and knowledge, he said.

Earlier, AIG Hospitals along with a team of researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation said that the mixed vaccines of Covaxin and Covishield are at least four times higher in antibody response than the same-vaccine group.

"We found that when the first and second doses are of different vaccines, the antibody response is four times higher compared to two doses of the same vaccine," said the study conducted by AIG Hospitals and Asian Healthcare Foundation.

Paul also spoke about the Corbevax vaccine and said, "It will find a way in the national vaccination programme as an order has been placed and delivered for a certain quantity."

"As Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has been given for general adult population and also for children, we assure that the data has been seen by the drug regulator," he said.

He said, "We have placed an order of a certain quantity which has been delivered. This vaccine will find its way to the national COVID-19 vaccination programme. But, how best to use it, when to use it....well in time to be used before the expiry date-- These decisions will follow based on scientific considerations and the overall approach of our vaccination programme which focuses on systematic approach with the most-needy and high priority groups."

Corbevax is a two-dose vaccine administered intramuscularly and can be stored at 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 178.26 crore (1,78,26,22,997) today. More than 21 lakh (21,99,122) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, the health ministry said.

More than 2.03 crore (2,03,60,743) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. (ANI)

