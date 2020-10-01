Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI): A decision to reopen schools in Karnataka has not yet been made and will be done so based on the health of students and parents' concern and in consultation with stakeholders in the education field, S Suresh Kumar, State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education said on Thursday.

"In Karnataka, we haven't decided on which date schools can be reopened. We are in the process of consultation with stakeholders in the education field. Our decision will be based on students' health and parents' concern," the Minister said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | International Day of Non-Violence 2020 FAQs: From ‘What is Non-Violence?’ to ‘Why Gandhi Jayanti is Celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence?’, All Mostly Asked Questions Answered.

On September 20, the State government prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Victim’s Family Emerges, Clarification Issued.

However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it had said.

MHA on September 30 issued new guidelines for 're-opening' of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, and under it had given State/UT governments the flexibility to take a decision regarding reopening schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutions, after October 15, in a graded manner.

"For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner," said the MHA.

The Ministry said that the decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the condition that online and distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and will be encouraged.

"Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)