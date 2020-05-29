India News | Decision to Reopen Shrines Would Lead to Spike in COVID-19 Cases: WB BJP Chief

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rethink on her decision to reopen shrines and said it might lead to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Banerjee on Friday announced a slew of relaxations, including reopening of shrines from June 1 and functioning of state government offices with 70 per cent attendance from the second week of June.

West Bengal became the second state to throw open the doors of the shrines for devotees after Karnataka, which has sought permission from the Centre to reopen religious places from Monday.

However, Banerjee made it clear that no congregation and not more than 10 people would be allowed at a time at religious places in the state.

"We don't think this is the right decision by the state government. Who will ensure that only 10 people are entering the shrines at a time? Will there be police posted? I feel the state government should rethink, as the number of cases is rising every day," Ghosh said.

The police administration is busy "filing false cases against BJP workers" when will it implement lockdown", he wondered.

"Today's decision of giving more relaxations would further lead to a spike in the number of cases," the West Bengal BJP chief said.

Ghosh said nearly 80 to 90 lakh migrant workers have returned to their hometown across the country.

In West Bengal, only two to three lakh migrant workers have returned. The state government is reluctant to accept them fearing the spread of infection, he said.

Ghosh also said that Chief Minister Banerjee who "claims to a well-wisher of the Muslim community is hesitant to bring them back".

"It is time for the Muslim community to have a rethink on this matter. She projects herself as the messiah of the minority community, the time has come to unmask her," he added.

The BJP leader alleged that no proper arrangements were made for their return and they were not being subjected to any tests nor were they sent to quarantine.

Most of the migrants from West Bengal are from minority-dominated districts of Malda, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur, he said.

Ghosh alleged that the government was running away from dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and warned that the people of the state should be prepared for the worst.

He also blamed the government for not taking the issue seriously during the initial days of the lockdown.

