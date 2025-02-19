Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, shared his views on Budget 2025-26 that was presented in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Bedham thanked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Finance Minister for presenting the Budget and spoke on the beneficial schemes that the government has planned for farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Bedham said, "First of all, I would like to thank the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of the state for presenting the 2025-26 Budget in the Assembly today. The Budget has been presented in accordance with the public's expectations and aspirations."

"We can see that they have made decisions in favour of the farmers because apart from setting up all the laboratories, etc, in the field of agriculture, they have made a provision to develop the irrigation system. Farmers will get Rs 9,000 Kisan Samman Nidhi instead of Rs 8,000, which has worked to benefit the farmers", he added.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan's Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the 2025-26 Budget in the Legislative Assembly and made several announcements across various sectors. To benefit the farmers, Kumari announced that around four lakh farmers will be benefitted under the new initiatives that are being taken by the government.

Presenting the Budget, Diya Kumari stated that the state has already commenced work worth INR 9,300 crore under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, whereas tenders worth INR 12,400 crore have been finalised and approvals to projects worth INR 12,807 crore have been granted.

Under the scheme, additional work worth around INR 9,300 crore will be undertaken. Kumari said in Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday that the government also announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation by upgrading the ECRP Corporation, which will oversee projects worth INR 4,000 crore.

Furthermore, INR 1,250 crore will be spent in setting up drip and sprinkler irrigation systems which will cover around 3.5 lakh hectares of land. (ANI)

