New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Decisions to resolve disputes over the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi mosque, Krishna Janmabhoomi should be taken through dialogue, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday.

"People want to know the truth about the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi mosque, Krishna Janmabhoomi. The court should help to find the truth. The decision will take place through dialogue," RSS leader Indresh Kumar said to ANI on Sunday.

This statement comes after the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking the opening of certain rooms of the Taj Mahal. When the matter was taken up by a Bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi, the petitioner urged the Court to allow opening of the rooms of the monument in light of "freedom of information". The Bench dismissed the plea. The petition was filed by one Dr Rajneesh Singh, who is said to be the media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ayodhya unit.

As far as the Gyanvapi dispute is concerned, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the appeal filed before the Supreme Court against an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for right to worship.

In another significant order, the Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, granted four months' time to a Mathura court for disposal of all cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute. The HC ruled that all the petitions filed pertaining to the issue be fast-tracked. (ANI)

