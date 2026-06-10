India News | Declared 'bad Character' with 17 Cases Against Him Injured in South-East Delhi Encounter

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): An accused, identified as Sonu, a declared 'bad character' of Govindpuri Police Station, was injured in an encounter with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South-East Delhi Police near Moolchand Metro Station late on Tuesday night, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the AATS team had received information that Sonu would be arriving in the Moolchand Metro Station area. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap near the lane behind Lady Shri Ram College to apprehend him.

Also Read | London: Indian-Origin Couple and Terminally Ill Child Die After Falling From Balcony of Their 36th-Floor Apartment, Mass Suicide Suspected.

Police said Sonu arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. When the police team asked him to surrender, he allegedly opened fire at them and attempted to flee.

In response, the police team retaliated. During the exchange of fire, Constable Akshay fired two rounds, one of which struck the accused in his right leg.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The accused was overpowered and taken into custody before being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Delhi Police, Sonu has 17 criminal cases registered against him, including cases of burglary and dacoity. Police said he is a declared 'bad character' of Govindpuri Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)