Jamshedpur, Jul 22 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a woman police constable, her minor daughter and mother were recovered from their residence in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, officials said on Friday.

The bodies of Sabita Hembram, her 13-year-old daughter and mother (60) was found in a room inside their flat in Golmuri area on Thursday night, they said.

Hembram was posted in the office of the senior superintendent of police here.

Neighbours had on Thursday night informed police after sensing foul smell from the flat, following which SSP Prabhat Kumar rushed to the spot along with a team of officers.

Kumar said an investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Hembram, 36, who was inducted into the police force on compensatory grounds, did not report for duty since the last two days, police said.

