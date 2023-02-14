Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Decomposed body of a woman was found inside a flat at the Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said.

Tulinj police of Palghar sent the dead body for postmortem and have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started further investigation.

According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Megha Shah (40), was married to a man named Hardik Shah.

People living in the neighbourhood called the police after experiencing an extreme foul coming out of the apartment.

Following information, a team of police reached the spot.

The door was locked, and because of that the police had to break the door of the house.

The police saw that the woman was lying on the ground and there was a mark on her neck.

According to the neighbours, the woman had come to stay in the building on rent a few days ago.

Notably, her husband, Hardik, is also been missing for two days and his phone is also unreachable. The police are now looking for the husband of the deceased woman, the police added. (ANI)

