New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): A dead body of an unknown person was found in highly decomposed condition on Rohtak Road in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, said Delhi police.

"On Saturday, at about 2:45 PM, information was received by the beat staff of Punjabi Bagh regarding a sack lying abandoned on the footpath of Rohtak Road (near Metro pillar no 124, Rohtak road)," said a statement from the Delhi police.

"The local staff reached the spot. On reaching the spot, the bag was opened by cutting it. Inside the bag, the dead body of an unknown person was found in highly decomposed condition. After the inspection by the Mobile Crime Team, the body has been sent to the hospital," the statement added.

The police said that a case of murder has been registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station and an investigation has been started. Multiple teams are being formed to work on it.

Further details will be shared as the investigation progresses, the police added. (ANI)

