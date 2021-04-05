Alipurduar (WB), Apr 5 (PTI) The decomposed carcass of a full-grown rhinoceros was found in the Chilapata forest range in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Monday.

The carcass with the horn missing was found on Sunday in the Bania 12 compartment area of the forest, they said.

It is suspected that the rhino was killed for its horn by the poachers, said Rajendra Jakhar, north Bengal's Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife).

This is the first such incident at the forest since October 2019, triggering tension in the Forest Department.

Since April 2014, 10 rhinos have been killed by poachers in the forest, officials said.

